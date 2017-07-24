10:08 AM ET

These Memes Will Help You Process Your Game of Thrones Feelings

With a Game of Thrones episode packed with the season's first epic battle , Samwell Tarly's dicey medical tryout and exactly one prayer-answering love fest , the internet feasted on a smorgasbord of occasions both joyous and terrible.

Daenerys learned about Jon Snow! Congrats. Arya Stark also learned about Jon Snow! Congrats again. At the very end of the episode, it was Theon's hour to act, and he ultimately went with "staying out of it."

As always, fans along for the ride laughed, freaked out and celebrated with a language much more universal than Dothraki: memes.

Here, the memes of the biggest moments during Sunday's episode "Stormborn."

Queen Cersei the hypocrite:

Cersei talking about how horrible the Mad King was like she didn't just blow up a third of Kings Landing #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hIdGNVdJhK - Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) July 24, 2017

Cersei talking about how horrible the Mad King was like she didn't just blow up a third of Kings Landing #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/xRyiuLx7f7 - GoT Things (@GoTthings_) July 24, 2017

Cersei over here spreading fake news as if she didn't just blow up half of Kings Landing and cause her son to commit suicide #GameOfThrones - Ross Allbritton (@ross_allbritton) July 24, 2017

Ser Jorah’s greyscale makes him look like many things:

Jorah just got eczema. They make everything so dramatic 🙄 #GameOfThrones - Brokahontas (@iGiveYouWings) July 24, 2017

Do not eat because of the unappetizing greyscale-pie transition:

All Ser Jorah needs is one of these #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/6DW3aJSIBn - Heber Ł (@Abear_03) July 24, 2017

Jorah needs a charcoal mask. #thrones - Katelynn McGinley (@katelynnmorgan) July 24, 2017

Missandei and Grey Worm got intimate at last, and you better believe there was a love fest over their love fest:

If you aren't shipping Greyworm and Missandei are you even watching Game of Thrones #GOT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TuBfN0UcUF - Calum Mcferran (@calum_mcf) July 24, 2017

Many citizens of the internet didn't believe Cersei could defeat Daenerys because: dragons, and people got protective about her flying babies.

Cersei and her wig can do all of this preparation but that STILL won't prepare you for the Mother of Dragons. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/T0R4uwYOhW - Whit (@I_Slayy) July 24, 2017

#GameOfThrones If Cersei kills any one of the Dragons...I'm going to lose it! pic.twitter.com/ErOzYwIC6U - Caro ∆marilla 📽 (@caroamarilla05) July 24, 2017

cersei: im gonna kill you and your dragons



daenerys, olenna, yara, and ellaria @ dragonstone: pic.twitter.com/BBWWoqvhOV - alex (@TOMLIVOGUE) July 24, 2017

cersei can't harm or kill any of dany's dragons. if she does I'll personally kill her for making emilia sad pic.twitter.com/70INBtL13z - katie | got spoilers (@emiliaboleyn) July 24, 2017

If Cersei hurts one scale on the dragons im coming for her #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ksZ90tgjmj - Pavit Grewal (@PavitGrewal) July 24, 2017

Cersei and Qyburn coming for the dragons oh HELL to the NO, LEAVE MY BABIES ALONEEEEE #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/e816Cw1DhZ - Arre (@arrestormborn) July 24, 2017

People loved it when the Breaker of Chains — Daenerys — tested the new...champion of the people (?) Varys:

tyrion when daenerys was going off about varys pic.twitter.com/aNpRPBcoLv - katya (@danytrgaryan) July 24, 2017

daenerys grilling tf outta varys lmfao #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/rPxEOG8ho2 - edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) July 24, 2017

Lord Varys while Daenerys calls him out . #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/njeW4R8Xai - B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) July 24, 2017

When Daenerys learned about Jon Snow and not so casually invited him over to bend the knee for his queen:

when daenerys finally learns about jon snow and wants to meet him pic.twitter.com/qoYZE3ETQt - yasmine wilde (@_ywilde) July 24, 2017

When Daenerys finally learns about Jon Snow. #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/y5psHvqdE4 - Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) July 24, 2017

When Arya found out about Jon Snow, people were in their feelings:

Omg omg omg omg omg omg if Arya and Jon Snow meet up today I WILL CRY #GameOfThrones - Lyanni (@Lyannixx) July 24, 2017

I need Jon, Sansa, and Arya reunited. NEED it. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lAXg4eL5V4 - a girl has no name (@shannyruok) July 24, 2017

Nymeria rolled through for Arya, if only for a hot second:

Nymeria heard about her brothers getting murked in these streets and told Arya, 'Girl, Bye!' #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/DvMptwDE4A - blacKZpiderman 🕷🕸 (@Midwest_KZ) July 24, 2017

Arya and Nymeria scene, the saddest scene ever 💔

Why you doing this to her 😭😭💔 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/RvbMxFMx2t - barca (@niouii_20) July 24, 2017

Me when Arya and Nymeria were reunited and she walked away:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dfcy1vfA5W - arya's #1 fan (@xiaoku) July 24, 2017

Theon literally jumped ship at the worst possible time:

Jon went after Littlefinger, an inevitable but risky move:

I need a side by side gif of Ned & Jon choking Littlefinger #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/a4jc4lL2GN - Niya 🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ (@melaninondemand) July 24, 2017

First battle of the season was lit:

Euron descended on they asses like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/HFSuZ4swjj - Lush For Life 💫 (@KingBeyonceStan) July 24, 2017

#GameofThrones

Euron: ROAR ITS ME!

Theon and Yara: Sorry, who? OH, you. Didn't recognize the Hot Topic makeover. Carry on with the battle - Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) July 24, 2017

Oh we getting a battle #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZXbvvXaCx1 - Green Eggs & Sam (@JolieFemmeSam) July 24, 2017

Olenna Tyrell came through with the facts: "you're a dragon, be a dragon:"

'You're a dragon - be a dragon.' - The Queen of Thorns speaks truth. Listen. #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/G9GX0yVvCX - Michele Canty (@DPMCanty) July 24, 2017

"The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.