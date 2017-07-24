With a Game of Thrones episode packed with the season's first epic battle, Samwell Tarly's dicey medical tryout and exactly one prayer-answering love fest, the internet feasted on a smorgasbord of occasions both joyous and terrible.
Daenerys learned about Jon Snow! Congrats. Arya Stark also learned about Jon Snow! Congrats again. At the very end of the episode, it was Theon's hour to act, and he ultimately went with "staying out of it."
As always, fans along for the ride laughed, freaked out and celebrated with a language much more universal than Dothraki: memes.
Here, the memes of the biggest moments during Sunday's episode "Stormborn."
Queen Cersei the hypocrite:
Ser Jorah’s greyscale makes him look like many things:
Do not eat because of the unappetizing greyscale-pie transition:
Missandei and Grey Worm got intimate at last, and you better believe there was a love fest over their love fest:
Many citizens of the internet didn't believe Cersei could defeat Daenerys because: dragons, and people got protective about her flying babies.
People loved it when the Breaker of Chains — Daenerys — tested the new...champion of the people (?) Varys:
When Daenerys learned about Jon Snow and not so casually invited him over to bend the knee for his queen:
When Arya found out about Jon Snow, people were in their feelings:
Nymeria rolled through for Arya, if only for a hot second:
Theon literally jumped ship at the worst possible time:
Jon went after Littlefinger, an inevitable but risky move:
First battle of the season was lit:
Olenna Tyrell came through with the facts: "you're a dragon, be a dragon:"
"The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.