JordanTwo Killed and Another Injured by Gunfire at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan
Jordan-Israeli Embassy
QatarTurkey's President Erdogan Wades Into the Qatar Crisis on a Tour of the Gulf
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Saudi Arabia
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NevadaA 25-Year-Old Rookie Just Won $8.1 Million in the World Series of Poker
World Series of Poker Main Event
Television

How Theon Greyjoy Just Failed His Biggest Test on Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
Jul 23, 2017

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

After being both physically and mentally tortured by Ramsay Bolton for nearly three seasons of Game of Thrones, it seemed Theon Greyjoy had recently managed to work through his trauma and serve as his sister Yara's protector.

However, when Yara was captured by their Uncle Euron after the Iron Fleet ambushed their ships in Sunday's episode, Theon did not do what he had promised. Instead of attacking Euron or attempting to save Yara, Theon leapt overboard, fleeing the battle and leaving his sister for dead.

In the post-episode rundown, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss spoke about Theon's struggle to reclaim his identity after spending years as Reek — the name Ramsay forced him to go by.

"We'd maybe fooled ourselves into thinking that Theon was out of the woods on his whole Reek experience, and as we were writing it, we realized that you just don't get over what happened to him," Weiss said. That's something that's going to be a part of him for the rest of his life. And this is a place that triggers the worst of that experience."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

"When Euron has his sister, and Theon can try to rescue her, you know, against all the odds, he can't do it," Benioff added. "Just the look on her face, that look of being betrayed and the look on his face, he's falling apart again."

"The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME