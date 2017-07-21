Alfie Allen Brought His Tiny Dog to the Game of Thrones Comic-Con Panel

Theon may have his despicable moments on Game of Thrones , but actor Alfie Allen was determined to endear himself to the San Diego Comic-Con crowd by bringing his tiny dog, Abby.

During the panel, Abby sat perched on Allen's lap and was extremely well behaved while Allen described the difficulty of transitioning from playing Ramsay's broken plaything Reek back to playing Theon.

The panel was hosted by Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor before the character tragically died last season. Fans also saw the release of a new trailer that promised an encounter between Jon Snow and Daenerys.