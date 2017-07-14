Because Beyoncé is a kind and benevolent queen, on Friday, she's blessed the world with a single, perfect image of the world's most famous twins, Sir and Rumi Carter on their one month birthday.

While her caption confirmed the names that the fans had long speculated for the babies and also involved some very excellent emoji usage, the Lemonade singer left fans curious over the gender of the twins. Luckily, Queen Bey's very fabulous mother Tina Lawson cleared up any questions by confirming that Sir and Rumi are a baby boy and a baby girl, respectively.

In an equally emoji laden caption, the grandma wrote "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️."