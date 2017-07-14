Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Kit Harington Just Majorly Shut Down That Jon Snow-Daenerys Rumor
PhotosA Window Into a Back Alley Reveals a World of Sex, Drugs and Destitution
A man injects himself while a woman looks on. July, 2014.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United KingdomHow U.S. Conservatives Have Changed the Fight for Charlie Gard's Future
Charlie Gard’s parents are fighting doctors for the right to treat him with an experimental therapy
Jay-Z Performs At Carnegie Hall To Benefit The United Way Of New York City And The Shawn Carter Foundation - After Party
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images
celebrities

Beyoncé's Fabulous Mom Answered the Internet's Most Pressing Question About the Twins

Cady Lang
11:03 AM ET

Because Beyoncé is a kind and benevolent queen, on Friday, she's blessed the world with a single, perfect image of the world's most famous twins, Sir and Rumi Carter on their one month birthday.

While her caption confirmed the names that the fans had long speculated for the babies and also involved some very excellent emoji usage, the Lemonade singer left fans curious over the gender of the twins. Luckily, Queen Bey's very fabulous mother Tina Lawson cleared up any questions by confirming that Sir and Rumi are a baby boy and a baby girl, respectively.

In an equally emoji laden caption, the grandma wrote "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME