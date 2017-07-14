Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Hong KongFour More Hong Kong Lawmakers Ousted In a Blow to Democratic Hopes
HONG KONG-POLITICS-ELECTIONS
celebritiesBeyoncé Shares First Photo of Twins Sir and Rumi
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldDuterte Has Brazenly Reinstated 19 Police Who Murdered a Philippine Mayor Last Year
PHILIPPINES-CRIME-DRUGS
celebrities

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have Finally Revealed the Twins' Appropriately Majestic Names

Cady Lang
5:59 AM ET

Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins were born a month earlier, their names were only recently revealed on TK day.

According to Beyoncé's Instagram, the names are Rumi and Sir Carter, two handles that are definitely unique enough to keep company with the likes of Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé announced that she and Jay Z would be expecting not one, but two new additions to the family in February of this year with an artistic Instagram photo of herself clad in a veil and an exposed baby bump that sent the Internet into a tizzy.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the "Lemonade" singer captioned the photo.

Beyoncé shared a series of photos throughout her pregnancy, many who featured their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The twins' birth was one of the most widely anticipated events of 2017, with Beyoncé's avant garde Instagram pregnancy announcement breaking a Guinness World Record for most liked photo on Instagram.

The power couple, who married in 2008, welcomed Blue - who is now five - on January 7, 2012.

See the name announcement in all its glory below.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME