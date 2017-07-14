Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins were born a month earlier , their names were only recently revealed on TK day .

According to Beyoncé's Instagram, the names are Rumi and Sir Carter, two handles that are definitely unique enough to keep company with the likes of Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé announced that she and Jay Z would be expecting not one, but two new additions to the family in February of this year with an artistic Instagram photo of herself clad in a veil and an exposed baby bump that sent the Internet into a tizzy.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the "Lemonade" singer captioned the photo.

Beyoncé shared a series of photos throughout her pregnancy, many who featured their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The twins' birth was one of the most widely anticipated events of 2017, with Beyoncé's avant garde Instagram pregnancy announcement breaking a Guinness World Record for most liked photo on Instagram.

The power couple, who married in 2008, welcomed Blue - who is now five - on January 7, 2012.

See the name announcement in all its glory below.