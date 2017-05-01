After attending the inaugural Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum Saturday, Beyoncé not only shared a photo of her latest stunning maternity outfit — which featured an elaborate flower crown — but also a heartfelt tribute to her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson , for organizing the night.

Bey took to Instagram Sunday to post a shot of herself, her mom, her sister Solange and her former Destiny's Child partner Kelly Rowland together at the event with a caption praising Knowles for all her hard work.

"I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event," she wrote. "Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts. Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard [Lawson] have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you."

See the picture below.