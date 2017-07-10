Celebrities Are Freaking Out Over These Kids' Spot-On Renditions of Beyoncé

When it comes to Beyoncé , it looks like even celebrities aren't above being a part of the Bey Hive .

At least, that's the case with rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Laverne Cox , who both enthusiastically took to their Instagram accounts to show their excitement over a clip of three kids who performed a spot-on rendition of "Listen," the song that Beyoncé memorably sang in the film version of the musical Dreamgirls .

According to New Now Next , the kids are finalists on the the Filipino talent show Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids and were appearing on another show, Gandang Gabi Vice , where they performed "Listen" as flawlessly as the diva Queen Bey herself and promptly became an Internet sensation.

WHAT IS HAPPENING & WHY ARE THESE BABIES SLAYING MY SPIRIT & BELTING MY EDGES RIGHT OFF OF MY HEAD? pic.twitter.com/E8biCerjE8 - Joshua Henry Jenkins (@joshjenks) June 22, 2017

The performance resonated with more than just people online, however, with Snoop Dogg reposting the clip with lots of emoji to express his hearty approval of the musical talent.

Wow🌹🔥🔥🔥🔥💖🔥🙏🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

Laverne Cox also approved of the young talent paying homage to Beyoncé and took to her own Instagram to share her support.

This is everything! These children are SANGING @Regrann from @snoopdogg - Wow🌹🔥🔥🔥🔥💖🔥🙏🏾 - #regrann A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

After watching these clips, it's not hard to see why Snoop and Laverne were astounded by these young singers.