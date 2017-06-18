After much anticipation, Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins have finally arrived much to the joy and delight of not only the Bey Hive, but seemingly the entire world.
At least that's the conclusion one can come to after a quick scroll through the old social media feeds, where fans were openly ecstatic about the birth of Queen Bey's new heirs — going to show that it's an emotional time.
While the couple has not officially announced their new additions, sources confirmed to People that the twins arrived.
When Beyoncé announced that she and Jay Z would be expecting not one, but the two new additions to the family in February of this year with an artistic an artistic Instagram photo, she sent the Internet into a tizzy for days. The birth is no exception.
See the very best reactions online to the birth of Beyoncé and Jay Z's newborn twin babies below so far.