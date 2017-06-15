While the world is waiting with baited breath for the announcement that Beyoncé's much-anticipated twins have arrived, the Internet has come up with plenty of theories about this milestone event.
While there are some among Beyoncé's loyal fans who have theorized that Queen Bey has already had her twins, others have posited that Beyoncé hasn't given birth yet due to the pop singer's strategic plans zodiac signs and fellow celebrity birthdays.
Luckily, these eager fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and theories on Beyoncé's twins. See the best of them below.
The Bey Hive is eagerly waiting for Queen Bey's birth announcement.
However, some fans definitely think that she's already given birth.
Others think that she's waiting to give birth so as not to coincide with another famous progeny's birthday.
While others think that Bey wants to steal the birthday thunder from another notable figure.
Many were enthused about the astrological signs that Beyoncé's twins would have if they were born soon.
While others were frustrated by the Knowles-Carters' announcement about everything but the twins.
Until there's word from the Knowles-Carters camp, we'll just be over here like this.
And this.
Here's hoping that the twins arrive soon!