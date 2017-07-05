Politics
Search
Sign In
North Korea5 Questions About North Korea's Missile Test You Were Afraid to Ask
Kim Jung Un
ResearchHow Lack of Sleep Can Ruin Your Marriage
Couple in bed with a bedsheet covering faces TIME health stock
celebrityLegal Expert: Rob Kardashian Could Be Criminally Charged for Sharing Blac Chyna's Explicit Photos
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
World'America First' Should Not Mean 'Poorest Last'
South Sudan Trump budget foreign aid
Supreme Court

'They're Improper Comments.' Retired Supreme Court Justice Criticizes President Trump's Response to Travel Ban Cases

Jack Brewster
1:59 PM ET

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens criticized President Trump's tweets and remarks about court rulings on the travel ban.

In an interview with Law 360 released on Monday, Stevens, 97, said that Trump's response to legal setbacks were "improper" and showed a lack of understanding of civics.

"I don’t think whoever makes those comments is helping the institution or helping the public understand the correct role of the court or the importance or independence of the judges," he said.

After moves to ban travelers from several Muslim-majority countries faced repeated legal setbacks, Trump repeatedly lashed out at the courts, calling them "slow and political." The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the most recent version of the travel ban this fall.

Stevens also said he disagrees with the travel ban.

“Of course the court has to consider the national security issues, but I don’t see the argument finding the danger to our security by allowing Muslims into the country,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to me that’s a very good test of how dangerous the immigrants are.”

Stevens, who was nominated to the High Court in 1975 by Republican President Gerald Ford, also argued that Senate Republicans blocking of the nomination of Merrick Garland made "the general public think that the [Supreme Court] is more of a partisan institution than it really is or should be.”

“He really should have been confirmed,” he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME