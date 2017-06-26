Politics
Supreme Court

Supreme Court Allows Travel Ban to Go Into Effect While It Hears Case

Tessa Berenson
Updated: 11:27 AM ET | Originally published: 11:00 AM ET

The Supreme Court will allow a version of President Trump's travel ban to go into effect while it waits to hear a legal challenge this fall.

The nation's high court announced today that it will hear a case involving the ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries in October. In the meantime, it lifted injunctions on the ban, halting only attempts to bar travelers with a "bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States." That would include cases where a parent is coming to live with a child, a student has been accepted into an American university or a worker has been hired by an American company, among other situations.

The decision noted that the President's powers on immigration are at their highest when dealing with cases where there is "no tie between the foreign national and the United States" and that the executive branch is charged with protecting national security.

Trump's travel ban, which seeks to temporarily cut off visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, has been winding its way through the courts since it was unveiled in January and immediately put under a nationwide temporary restraining order by a Federal District Court.

The first version of the executive order was altered after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit refused to reinstate the ban, scrapping language about giving preference to religious minorities and removing Iraq from the list of affected countries.

But two federal appeals courts have blocked key components of the revised order. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit recently ruled that it is "rooted in religious animus."

The Supreme Court will become the final authority on the legality of the ban when it hears oral arguments in the fall. But for now, Trump can go ahead and enforce parts of the policy, which have been blocked almost since the day it was announced. In a memorandum issued last week, Trump said the ban would go in effect 72 hours after the injunctions against it were lifted.

