news quiz

News Quiz: Were You Paying Attention This Week?

Chris Wilson
10:35 AM ET

This week's headlines covered a range of topics from the momentous to the whimsical. While lawmakers and policy experts in Washington were poring over the Senate's health care bill, fans of Harry Potter were busy celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first book's publication. (If you fall into the second camp, check out the state-by-state results of TIME's popular Harry Potter Sorting Hat Quiz.)

In the same vein as last week's news quiz, here are five questions that test how well you followed current events this week. The questions will gauge your news-savvy in a variety of ways, from standard multiple-choice answers to numerical sliders. Some questions award partial points for answers that are close to the correct response.

