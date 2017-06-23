World
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasHow the Meaning of Old Age Is Changing
Portrait of confident terrarium shop owner holding plants
TelevisionHere's What's Leaving Netflix, Hulu and HBO in July
Hello Dolly!
TelevisionPunches, Blood and Drama: The Women's Wrestling Show That Inspired Netflix’s GLOW
Jacqueline Stallone Pro Wrestling
Law EnforcementPolice Accidentally Killed a Teenage Boy While Shooting at Charging Pit Bull
armando-garcia-muro-shot
news-quiz-globe-paper
Getty Images
news quiz

Quiz: How Well Did You Pay Attention to the News This Week?

Chris Wilson
12:09 PM ET

It's been a week full of twists and turns in the news, from a hard-fought special congressional election in Georgia to action in the Senate to the resignation of Uber's CEO.

See how up-to-date you are with this five-question quiz. This feature will gauge your knowledge in a variety of ways, from multiple choice questions to selecting countries on maps and identifying trends on a graph.

You'll get a score from 0 to 100 when you click "How did I do?" after the last question. Some questions have multiple possible responses or free-form inputs, so partial points are awarded for responses that are close to the correct one.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME