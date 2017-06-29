There’s no reason to get pizza delivered to the beach, when you can deliver it yourself with a two-piece swimsuit made entirely out of pizza.

July 5th is National Bikini Day, apparently, and to properly celebrate the national holiday Villa Italian Kitchen has concocted a cheese-and-pepperoni pie that only the most fashion-forward among us can actually wear, as Delish reports. The pizza-kini isn’t just for looks, though. It is made from homemade dough, whole milk cheese, freshly sliced pepperoni, and sauce made from California tomatoes, according to Villa Italian Kitchen’s Facebook post .

As with most haute couture (or, perhaps hot couture, is more appropriate in this case) the eye brow-raising look is fully bespoke thanks to close consultations with a pizza-kini stylist, who will cook up a made-to-measure suit for anyone willing to dole out the jaw-dropping price—the pizza-kini sells for a cool $10,000. At that cost, customers are able to choose the standard toppings to top their pizza-kini.

Get ’em while they’re hot, though, not because there is anything wrong with cold pizza , but because the show-stopping, mouth-watering bikini is available in limited quantities and for one day only.