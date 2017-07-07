Donald Glover's Homecoming Role Is a Big Hint About Spider-Man's Future

Fans of Donald Glover may be disappointed with the size of the Atlanta creator's role in Spider-Man: Homecoming . The actor and rapper — who was once championed for the role of Spider-Man — plays a petty criminal who offers Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) a clue as to where he can track down Vulture's (Michael Keaton) team. But here's the good news: Glover's scene in Homecoming sets up a world in which he might play a bigger role in a future film .

Glover plays Aaron Davis, a character pulled straight from the Spider-Man comic books. In the comics, Davis is a burglar and criminal who goes by " the Prowler." He pulls off petty crimes, including at one point breaking into Osborn Industries (yes, the birth place of the radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker). There, a radioactive spider sneaks into Davis' bag, eventually crawling out and biting his nephew, Miles Morales.

MORE: 20 Easter Eggs You Probably Didn't Notice in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Fans of the comics may know Morales as the new Spider-Man. Even younger than Parker, Morales took over the role of Spidey after Parker appears to have died in the comics. (There is a parallel universe in which Parker lives. It's complicated!) Glover also voices Morales in the animated Spider-Man. A few years ago, when Sony first announced they were rebooting Spider-Man again , fans lobbied for Glover to play a live-action version of Morales. Instead, Sony decided to stick with Peter Parker and cast 21-year-old British actor Tom Holland to play him.

In Homecoming , Glover's character says that he doesn't want dangerous weapons in the neighborhood because he has a young nephew who lives in the area. That means that Morales almost certainly exists in this Spider-Man cinematic universe, as is Glover's Prowler.

MORE: Explaining Those Two Post-Credit Scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming

We don't know when Morales could turn up or how big a role he will play. The current Spidey actor, Tom Holland, has said that Homecoming is the first in a trilogy. It's possible that Miles shows up in this trilogy as a second Spider-Man. However, Marvel and Sony might also be planting the seeds for yet another Spider-Man series after Holland outgrows the role and fulfills his contract. (There have already been three Spider-Man movie series in 15 years.) The fourth Spider-Man series could star yet another actor as the Miles Morales Spider-Man.

Yet another option involves Sony's ever-expanding Spidey universe. Sony has announced plans for spinoff films for several other characters from the Spider-Man comics, including a Venom movie starring Tom Hardy and a Black Cat and Silver Sable film. Perhaps Sony could somehow engineer a Miles Morales film while Peter Parker still exists.

MORE: How the Venom Spinoff Could Change the Spider-Man Universe

Whatever the outcome, Glover's subtle hint about his nephew was no accident. Miles Morales is coming.