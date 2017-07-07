Explaining Those Two Post-Credit Scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Anyone who has seen a superhero movie at the theater in the last decade has been trained to remain in their seat until after the credits roll . Whether it’s Marvel , DC or X-Men , post-credit scenes are now the norm. Spider-Man: Homecoming has two, one that teases the future of the franchise and another which will either thrill or frustrate — depending on your sense of humor.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming ahead.

Vulture won't reveal Peter Parker's identity

The first scene, which arrives mid-credits, teases the possible return of Michael Keaton's villainous Vulture. By the end of the film, Vulture and Spidey have figured out each other's secret identities: Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) knows Vulture is Adrian Toomes, the father of his crush Liz (Laura Harrier). Toomes recognizes Parker's voice when he picks his daughter up for homecoming. Toomes threatens Parker, vowing to kill both the teen and his family if he tries to stop him from pulling off one last job. But Parker goes after him anyway, ultimately saving his life and handing him over to the police.

In the mid-credits scene, Toomes encounters Mac Gargan, another bad guy who was thwarted by Spider-Man earlier in the film. Gargan says he heard a rumor that Toomes knows Spider-Man's secret identity. "If I knew, he would already be dead," says Toomes.

Toomes' motivation for hiding Parker's identity is unclear. Perhaps he's grateful to Peter for saving his life and has decided to protect him. Then again, villains rarely turn good. More likely, Vulture is hatching a plan for vengeance, and he doesn't want Gargan getting in the way. Either way, the cryptic line suggests that Vulture will be back in some capacity in the Homecoming sequel.

It's also worth noting that in the comic books, Gargan becomes a villain called the Scorpion. He may return as well.

The Captain America PSA

In a running gag throughout the film, Captain America (Chris Evans) appears in various PSAs at Parker's high school. "So your body's changed. Believe me, I know how that feels," he quips in one scene. So it's only fitting that after waiting several minutes through the credits for a final teaser, Cap appears onscreen to lecture the audience about patience.

"Sometimes you wonder why you waited so long for something so disappointing," Captain America says, self-referentially.

The bit doesn't reveal anything about any future Marvel movies, but if you wait until the end, "Spider-Man will return" flashes on the screen, promising a sequel.