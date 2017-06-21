We Analyzed Every Second of the New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones .

In honor of the first day of summer , HBO released another official Game of Thrones trailer Wednesday , offering fans a tantalizing look at what's to come in the coming seventh season. Here's TIME's second-by-second breakdown of the preview, which features plenty of ominous voiceovers, action-packed battle sequences and, of course, dragons.

0:07: Sansa looks apprehensive as she walks away from the Winterfell godswood. Meanwhile, Littlefinger gives a voiceover lesson on scheming 101: "Don't fight in the north or the south. Fight every battle, everywhere, always in your mind."

0:21: The gate at Castle Black is lifted as Meera and Bran prepare to cross back to the southern side of the Wall.

0:23: Jon's back in the wild north looking as broody as ever.

0:25: The people of King's Landing cheer as troops arrive at the Lannister-held Red Keep.

0:26: Cersei in what looks like the Red Keep's dungeon. Perhaps she's visiting Septa Unella .

0:30: Daenerys ponders a war map of Westeros at what is presumably Dragonstone .

0:33: Troops arrive on a beach with some distinct similarities to the one Stannis and Melisandre burned all those people on back in season two.

0:34: Arya all decked out in Northern gear with her trusty sword Needle on her hip.

0:37: Jaime takes a not-so-leisurely stroll on the parapets of the Red Keep.

0:39: A hidden Littlefinger leers at someone. No surprise there.

0:43: Dany has touched down on Westerosi soil. We repeat, she is officially in Westeros.

0:44: Jon makes a convincing argument about allying against the White Walkers: "For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we're going to survive. Because the enemy is real, it's always been real."

0:49: Looks like it's high time for Dragonstone to undergo some renovations.

0:51: Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion getting ready to fight over rooms in their new castle.

0:52: Hand of the Queen Tyrion looks a little nervous to be home for the first time since his family sentenced him to death.

0:55: Theon definitely wasn't prepared for whatever caused that shower of sparks.

0:57: But Grey Worm is ready for anything.

0:59: Brienne and Podrick are back at Winterfell!

1:00: There's no fire in sight but the Hound still looks scared. That can't be good.

1:02: The ravens are coming, the ravens are coming!

1:03: Uh-oh, it appears something has caught the Night King's attention.

1:04: Bran is back to his warging ways. But now he has a fancy new wheelchair.

1:07: Brotherhood Without Banners leader Beric Dondarrion and his flaming sword are back in action. Could that be Lightbringer?

1:08: We guess the Ironborn finished building that fleet of one thousand ships for Euron.

1:15: Looks like Jaime may end up being the last Lannister man standing against Targaryen forces.

1:16: Tormund doing what he does best, owning someone on the battlefield.

1:16: Drogon-Dothraki charge!

1:17: The wrath of their Uncle Euron seems like it may be too much for the Greyjoy siblings to handle.

1:21: Missandei attempting to put an end to the will-they-won't-they thing she has going on with Grey Worm. This may prove difficult considering his Unsullied upbringing.

1:24: Let's hope whoever is fighting that White Walker has a Valyrian steel sword.

1:26: Drogon looking ready to protect his mother at all costs.

1:40: Sansa going full team Stark with an epic voiceover: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives."

1:43: A final shot of a solitary Jon — the only half Stark, half Targaryen — assessing a battlefield of fire and ice. Talk about on-the-nose-imagery.