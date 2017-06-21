SenateSenate GOP Health Care Bill Would End Obamacare Penalties and Taxes
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.
politicsHow This Supreme Court Case Will Affect the Next Election
Supreme Court gerrymandering case
Health CareObama Chiefs of Staff: The Senate Health Care Bill Could Devastate Americans
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
FootballHigh School Football Star Wears Shirt Reading 'I Hope I Don't Get Killed For Being Black Today'
Ohio St New Starters Football
Television

That Flaming Sword in the New Game of Thrones Trailer Has an Important Purpose

Megan McCluskey
6:25 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Following his brief reappearance in Game of Thrones' sixth season, Beric Dondarrion is set to make an epic return in the coming seven episodes.

The leader of the Brotherhood without Banners — who has been repeatedly resurrected after being originally killed by the Mountain — was last seen successfully recruiting the Hound to travel north. Based on footage from Thrones' new season seven trailer, it looks as if Beric will wield his famed flaming sword in a battle against the White Walkers. However, this sword — which he first used during the Hound's season three trial by combat — isn't just an intimidating weapon. It's also an integral part of the legend of the One Who Was Promised, a prophesied savior in the religion of R'hllor who is the reincarnation of hero Azor Ahai.

According to the prophecy of the One Who Was Promised, the One is destined to "lead the people against a darkness" — namely, the White Walkers — with a flaming sword called Lightbringer. "There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world," it reads. "In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him."

Jon and Dany have both been declared the One Who Was Promised by two different Red Priestesses of the Lord of Light, Melisandre and Kinvara, respectively. But as the only other character who has experienced a seemingly miraculous rebirth, Beric also fits the prophecy's description.

Of course, considering Beric is already dead in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, this doesn't seem likely. Luckily, the trailer may offer another clue about what's to come.

At the 1:21-minute mark, there is a shot of Jon fighting alongside Beric in the North, indicating that their forces will link up at some point. If Beric were to actually die during this battle — as all men must — his Red Priest Thoros of Myr may not be able to bring him back for a seventh time, creating the perfect opportunity for Jon to gain control of Lightbringer.

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME