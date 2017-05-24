moviesThe Beguiled: A Sly Ode to the Sensuality of Deceit
Television

10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast on Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
10:45 AM ET

After six seasons of watching Daenerys transform from timid Targaryen pawn to khaleesi to Dragon Queen on Game of Thrones, it's hard to imagine anyone else but Emilia Clarke pulling off the role. However, the Me Before You star apparently wasn't even showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' first choice for the part.

In fact, several key Westerosi players — from Jon Snow to Catelyn Stark to Loras Tyrell — were nearly played by different actors, meaning the fabric of the hit HBO drama as fans know it had the potential to be drastically different.

See the full list of stars who were almost cast on Thrones below.

