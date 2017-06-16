Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
11:54 AM ET

Katy Perry just keeps soaring in popularity. On Friday, the Witness singer and pop culture lightning rod became the first person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter, making her the most-followed person on the platform, Twitter reports.

Perry joined Twitter back in 2009, making her something of an early adopter as a celebrity. Since then, she's been an active user, sending out over 8,500 tweets in her time on the service; that's about a thousand each year. She's also been at the center of many memorable conversations and pop culture moments on the platform, from the 2015 Super Bowl's viral "Left Shark" debacle during her performance to her participation in the 2016 election.

Intriguingly, Perry's most popular tweets are all mentions or shout-outs to fellow artists or celebrities that she's thrown her support behind, including messages expressing love for One Direction, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Hillary Clinton. Her most popular tweet ever, a 2012 missive requesting that One Direction perform at MTV's Video Music Awards, garnered more than 132 thousand retweets. This year, her tweet sending prayers to Ariana Grande following the Manchester tragedy was retweeted 72 thousand times. Her first tweet was about traveling to Berlin — and joining the platform.

Perry has long used Twitter to drum up support for her projects, from launching a global scavenger hunt to promote her single "Chained to the Rhythm" to interacting directly with fans who baked cherry pies in the lead-up to the release of her song "Bon Appetit." This week, she's been busy retweeting fan's messages about the new album and promoting her upcoming world tour. She also features on a brand-new song from Calvin Harris, "Feels."

Follow TIME