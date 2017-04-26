INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Katy Perry's new jam is rating pies.

It all started on Monday, when the pop star tweeted out a recipe to the "World's Best Cherry Pie."

"Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise," a playful Perry told her hungry 97-million-strong Twitter following. And boy, did they deliver, deluging her with pictures of their sweet pastries. Perry has taken to sharing her favorites, adding cheeky captions, questioning some bakers' abilities, and providing ample compliments for some truly impressive kitchen creations.

So what is this new obsession with cherry pie? Fans speculate it has something to do with an upcoming single release , potentially titled "Bon Appetit," that she had teased last year. Following the drop of February's "Chained to the Rhythm," Perry has been holding her cards close to her chest when it comes to new music. But if the elaborate disco-ball-themed global scavenger hunt that foreshadowed "Chained to the Rhythm" is any indication of her tactics, Perry loves using social media to cryptically hype her music and whet fans' taste for more. Until the new tune drops, looks like these fans will at least be enjoying the sugar high of their tasty pies.

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒 pic.twitter.com/Q35yejMt4Q - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 24, 2017

YUS this is what I am talking about🍒 https://t.co/5nsb8l9aBl - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 25, 2017

This looks store bought 🤔 https://t.co/npS3Ut333g - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 25, 2017

winner winner poulet dinner https://t.co/OKTxfyp0dP - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 25, 2017

Dang gurl u coming for that prize https://t.co/Yfu1aFr4JC - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 25, 2017

YOU ARE SUCH A GOOD LISTENER 🍒🏆🍒 https://t.co/nxfDA0cc1o - Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 26, 2017