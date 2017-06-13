Fan Throws Water Bottle at Justin Bieber After He Says He Doesn't Know the Song 'Despacito'

Justin Bieber's complicated dynamic with his fans continues. The face tattoo enthusiast and enfant terrible of the music world, who disappointed Beliebers when he announced last year that he would no longer be taking pictures with fans , has frustrated his followers again after admitting that he doesn't know the lyrics to the wildly popular, song of the summer contender "Despacito," the remix of which features him prominently.

During a performance at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Bieber told a fan who requested the song that he couldn't perform the song because he didn't even know the song.

"I can't do 'Despacito,'" he said. "I don't even know it." This explanation didn't seem to satisfy some of Bieber's fans, one of whom threw a water bottle at him to show their disapproval.

Apparently, hell hath no fury like a Belieber scorned.