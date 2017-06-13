Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Video GamesNintendo Just Announced a Full-Blown 'Metroid' Game Coming to 3DS This Year
celebritiesKaty Perry Just Changed the Lyrics to 'Swish Swish' After Saying She Wants to End Feud With Taylor Swift
"Katy Perry - Witness World Wide" Exclusive YouTube Livestream Concert
PoliticsAttorney General Jeff Sessions' Turn in the Spotlight
Capitol
Video Games10 Things Nintendo Told Us About 'Super Mario Odyssey'
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester—Getty Images for One Love Manche
viral

Fan Throws Water Bottle at Justin Bieber After He Says He Doesn't Know the Song 'Despacito'

Cady Lang
1:46 PM ET

Justin Bieber's complicated dynamic with his fans continues. The face tattoo enthusiast and enfant terrible of the music world, who disappointed Beliebers when he announced last year that he would no longer be taking pictures with fans, has frustrated his followers again after admitting that he doesn't know the lyrics to the wildly popular, song of the summer contender "Despacito," the remix of which features him prominently.

During a performance at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Bieber told a fan who requested the song that he couldn't perform the song because he didn't even know the song.

"I can't do 'Despacito,'" he said. "I don't even know it." This explanation didn't seem to satisfy some of Bieber's fans, one of whom threw a water bottle at him to show their disapproval.

Apparently, hell hath no fury like a Belieber scorned.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME