Jay Z Thanks More Than 90 Rappers In Rare Tweetstorm After Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

While waiting for the arrival of the future Knowles-Carter heirs , Jay Z made history on Thursday night when he was the first hip-hop artist to ever be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame . The Brooklyn rapper, who was introduced by none other than friend and former President Barack Obama via video at the ceremony, logged onto his Twitter account to go on a rare and emotion-fueled social media spree after receiving the honor.

Hov thanked more than 90 rappers for inspiring him, from icons like Biggie and Tupac to younger artists like Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar. As Hov continued, he paid homage to more icons like Lauryn Hill and Queen Latifah as well as contemporaries like Kanye West and former rival Nas. Even Obama and wife Beyoncé got a shoutout in the tweetstorm, which Jay ( who's proven himself to be more of an Instagram husband than an avid Twitter user ) admitted was a little challenging to do since he was "new on this" and the app is "impossible to get right." He also assured his fans that he wasn't drunk, just full of feelings and closed with the sentiment that "black people really magic."

Read Jay's emotional Twitter spree below.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit ...Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Thank you, this way - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj - Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017