Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
remembranceHow Helmut Kohl Wanted to Be Remembered
July 30, 1990
Late Night TelevisionLorde Just Unmasked Herself As the Mastermind Behind the Instagram Onion Ring Rating Site
ParentingHow My Children Reconnected Me With My Father
Jamie Malanowski Father's Day
remembranceHelmut Kohl, Chancellor Who Reunited Germany, Dies at 87
Dr. Helmut Kohl
Music

Jay Z Thanks More Than 90 Rappers In Rare Tweetstorm After Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Cady Lang
11:59 AM ET

While waiting for the arrival of the future Knowles-Carter heirs, Jay Z made history on Thursday night when he was the first hip-hop artist to ever be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper, who was introduced by none other than friend and former President Barack Obama via video at the ceremony, logged onto his Twitter account to go on a rare and emotion-fueled social media spree after receiving the honor.

Hov thanked more than 90 rappers for inspiring him, from icons like Biggie and Tupac to younger artists like Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar. As Hov continued, he paid homage to more icons like Lauryn Hill and Queen Latifah as well as contemporaries like Kanye West and former rival Nas. Even Obama and wife Beyoncé got a shoutout in the tweetstorm, which Jay (who's proven himself to be more of an Instagram husband than an avid Twitter user) admitted was a little challenging to do since he was "new on this" and the app is "impossible to get right." He also assured his fans that he wasn't drunk, just full of feelings and closed with the sentiment that "black people really magic."

Read Jay's emotional Twitter spree below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME