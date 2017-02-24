awards seasonSee Viola Davis' Best Roles
Viola Davis
ImmigrationHomeland Security Intelligence Report Disputes Terror Threat for Countries Included in Travel Ban
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting of travelers entering the United States, at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. The executive order signed by Trump imposes a four-month travel ban on refugees entering the United States and a 90-day hold on travelers from Syria, Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. Picture taken January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BRITS
moviesEverything You Need to Know About Disney's New Beauty and the Beast Movie
Shawn "Jay Z" Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles
Frederick M. Brown—Getty Images
Music

Jay Z Says Radio Caters to Young White Women

10:45 PM UTC

The ever-elusive Frank Ocean has been exceptionally generous to his long-suffering fans in the past year. Not only did he bless his followers with two new albums and hotly sought-after zine, he also presented a broadcast on Apple's Beats 1 radio called "blonded RADIO" on Friday afternoon.

His first show was a treasure trove of insanely good music—Prince, Sade and Celine Dion were just a few of the selections—as well as an engrossing conversation with Jay Z, an interesting choice given that the latter owns Tidal, a rival streaming service to Apple.

During the exchange, the two discussed the shortcomings of modern radio, which the Roc Nation mogul called "pretty much an advertisement model" that caters to a very specific demographic: young white women.

"You take these pop stations, they’re reaching 18-34 young white females," Jay Z said. "So they’re playing music based on those tastes. And then they’re taking those numbers and they’re going to advertising agencies and people are paying numbers based on the audience that they have. So these places are not even based on music. Their playlist isn't based on music. If you think a person like Bob Marley right now probably wouldn’t play on a pop station. Which is crazy. It’s not even about the DJ discovering what music is best. You know, music is music. The line’s just been separated so much that we’re lost at this point in time."

While it's yet to be seen if Ocean's "blonded RADIO" was a one-time deal or a series, you can listen to his full broadcast on Apple Music below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME