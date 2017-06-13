Spokesman Claims Bill Cosby Was Not Given a 'Fair and Impartial Trial'

A spokesman for Bill Cosby claims the comedian's sexual assault trial was not "fair and impartial trial" since a key witness was barred from testifying.

As jurors continued to deliberate the verdict for a second day, spokesman Andrew Wyatt stood on the Pennsylvania courthouse steps and read what he said was statement from Marguerite Jackson, according to Philly.com. Jackson is a Temple University academic adviser who alleged that accuser Andrea Constand told her that she planned to set up Cosby, according to Wyatt.

Wyatt said that Constand told Jackson that she was going to “Get money, go to school and open up a business,” Philly.com reports. He said that Judge Steven T. O’Neill would not let the defense call Jackson to the witness stand, but did not detail the reason why.

“This court has not given [Cosby] a fair and impartial trial,” Wyatt added. “That’s all we were looking for. Just a fair shot.”

Despite what the defense views as a missed opportunity, Cosby is feeling well and is confident in the jury's decision, Wyatt said, according to the report. Jurors began deliberating at 5:25 p.m. Monday and continued throughout Tuesday.

Prosecutors argued that the famed comedian drugged and sexually assaulted Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. Cosby pleaded not guilty to all three charges against him.