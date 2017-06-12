U.S.
Courts

Jury Deliberations Begin in Bill Cosby Trial

Associated Press
6:00 PM ET

(NORRISTOWN, Pa.) — Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have started deliberating whether he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago.

They got the case late Monday afternoon after each side delivered closing arguments.

The 79-year-old entertainer is charged with violating Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

A conviction could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Cosby says he gave Constand a cold and allergy medicine to help her relax. He says their sexual encounter was consensual.

Prosecutors suggest Cosby gave her something stronger. She testified the pills left her semi-conscious and unable to tell Cosby to stop.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This is the only case to result in criminal charges against the comic.

