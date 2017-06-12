Bill Cosby Won't Testify at Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby walks outside the courtroom during a break on the third day of his sexual assault trial in the Montgomery County Courthouse June 7, 2017 in Norristown, Pa.

Bill Cosby says he will not testify in his own defense at his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian told a judge Monday that he made the decision after talking it over with his lawyers.

The defense says it's calling just one witness: the detective who led the 2005 investigation into allegations Cosby drugged and violated Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Detective Richard Schaffer was one of 12 witnesses who testified during the five-day prosecution case.

Cosby says his attorneys won't call any character witnesses.

Jurors also heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.

The trial will move to closing arguments if no defense witnesses are called.

Judge Steven O'Neill shot down the defense's bid to call a second witness, a woman who worked with Constand at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University.

Bill Cosby's wife, Camille, has arrived at court with him on the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.

It's the first day a family member has accompanied him to court. The couple also has four daughters.