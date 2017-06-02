Betsy DeVos on Global Warming: 'Certainly the Climate Changes'

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on May 24, 2017 on Capitol Hill.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on May 24, 2017 on Capitol Hill. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has lauded President Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate accord but declined to reveal her thoughts Friday on humanity's hand in global warming , saying only that the environment does change.

"Certainly, the climate changes. Yes," she told journalists, according to the Washington Post .

In a statement Thursday, DeVos called the United States' exit from the historic agreement on climate change another example of the President's "commitment to rolling back the unrealistic and overreaching regulatory actions by the previous administration."

"President Trump is making good on his promise to put America and American workers first," the statement said.

DeVos visited Washington, D.C., public charter school Eagle Academy PCS Friday where she observed the school's facilities and science fair and read to students from Dr. Seuss, according to the Post .

Thanks so much to @eagleacademypcs for welcoming me today. Incredible students with bright futures ahead of them! pic.twitter.com/nBLm4JNaHo - Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) June 2, 2017

[ Washington Post ]