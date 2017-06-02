U.S.
Search
Sign In
moviesThere's a Very Subtle Justice League Spoiler at the Beginning of Wonder Woman
Film Review Wonder Woman
climate changeEurope and China Will 'Forge Ahead' on Climate Action Without the U.S.
eu-china-react-to-trump-climate-agreement
climate changeLandmarks and City Halls Across the Globe Go Green in a Show of Support for the Paris Climate Accord
Paris City Hall Lights Up In Green To Protest Donald Trump's Decision To Pull USA out Of Paris Climate Accord
VenezuelaVenezuela's President Promises a Referendum as the Death Toll From Unrest Reaches 62
Protests continue in Venezuela
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
President Donald Trump announces his decision for the United States to pull out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee—Getty Images
climate change

MIT Researchers Say Trump Misunderstood the Research He Used to Justify His Paris Agreement Exit

Kate Samuelson
8:18 AM ET

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have said that President Donald Trump misunderstood their research on climate change when he used it to justify his decision to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

During a press conference in the White House Rose Garden Thursday, Trump cited research that suggested the emissions cuts agreed to under the deal would not reduce global temperatures fast enough to have a significant impact. “It is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree … Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100,” he said, adding: “Tiny, tiny amount.”

Although Trump did not name the source of the research, Reuters reported that he was referring to a study conducted by MIT in April 2016, titled 'How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?'. The research showed that if countries abided by their pledges in the deal, global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100, Reuters reported.

In the paper, Joint Program Principal Research Scientist Erwan Monier described the Paris agreement as "certainly a step in the right direction" but "only" a step. “It puts us on the right path to keep warming under 3 C, but even under the same level of commitment of the Paris agreement after 2030, our study indicates a 95 percent probability that the world will warm by more than 2 C by 2100," he added.

Following Trump's announcement, which immediately drew condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and prominent business leaders like Elon Musk, Monier said MIT's scientists "certainly do not support the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris agreement," Reuters reported.

John Reilly, the co-director of the MIT program, said the institute's scientists had not been contacted by the White House or given an opportunity to discuss their work. "If we don't do anything, we might shoot over 5 degrees or more and that would be catastrophic," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME