High School Criticized by Betsy DeVos Fires Back: She 'Messed With the Wrong District'

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on May 24, 2017 on Capitol Hill.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on May 24, 2017 on Capitol Hill. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Teachers, students and parents at a Connecticut high school are fighting back Tuesday after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos criticized the school as an "adult daycare."

"Betsy DeVos messed with the wrong district," Annie Irvine, president of the East Hartford Education Association, a teacher's union, said at a rally outside the high school Tuesday morning, according to the Hartford Courant . In a statement last week, Irvine called DeVos' recent remarks "demoralizing."

DeVos made the comment during a budget hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee last week. She described meeting a former East Hartford student named Michael who was critical of his high school, and she used his story as an example of the need for more school choice.

"Michael described a school where students were the real ones in charge of the class, and they would make it impossible for the teacher to teach. He was constantly bullied to the point he was afraid to even go to the school's bathroom. And this constant fear made him hate school," DeVos said. "He described the school he was assigned to as, and I quote, 'nothing more than adult daycare, a dangerous daycare.'"

Chanting "DeVos is wrong, East Hartford strong," protesters on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump's proposed budget , which calls for a 13.5% cut to the Department of Education.

Seeing more than 100 ppl outside of EHartford HS. They started chanting 'East Hartford Proud!' Rally over @BetsyDeVosED comments @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MiBxG2PwGT - Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) May 30, 2017

Teachers getting ready for tomorrow's rally! Stand up for public ed in E. Hartford & against DeVos! 6:30 a.m., E. Hartford H.S. pic.twitter.com/BVQWli84Vs - CT Education Assoc. (@ceanews) May 29, 2017

"Rather than criticize what she doesn't know, DeVos should focus her attention on providing our schools with the education funding so desperately needed to ensure our teachers have the resources they need to help our students succeed," Irvine said in a statement, inviting DeVos to visit the school district.

A spokesperson for DeVos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.