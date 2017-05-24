The Morning Brief: Manchester Attack Arrests, Trump Visits the Vatican and Top Gun 2

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.

President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. Evan Vucci—Pool/Reuters

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.K. says another terror attack may be ‘imminent’

British Prime Minister Theresa May said another terror attack on U.K. soil “may be imminent” as she raised the national threat level from severe to critical, which is the highest level . Authorities believe suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi likely did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded 59 others at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Police have arrested three more people in connection with the worst attack in the U.K. since 2005.

Meanwhile, the identities of more victims have been revealed . That includes 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, whose mother had made an emotional appeal on TV for people to help bring her then-missing daughter home.

President Trump meets Pope Francis in the Vatican

President Donald Trump — in the middle of his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief — met Pope Francis in Vatican City, where the two leaders appeared to put their past criticisms of each other aside. The Pope last year questioned whether Trump was “Christian” over his foreign policies, and Trump called Francis “disgraceful” for saying that.

Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 is coming soon

Actor Tom Cruise said Top Gun 2 — the sequel to the 1986 hit action film he starred in — is “definitely happening” and that filming will likely start next year, according to Australian TV program Sunrise . Rumors about the sequel have been swirling for years.

Also:

Taiwan has ruled in favor of same-sex marriage , setting a first for Asia.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the country's south under martial rule "on the grounds of existence of rebellion."

Actor Roger Moore , who was known for playing James Bond , has died at age 89.

The World Health Organization has elected a new director-general from Ethiopia.

Uber said it underpaid its New York City drivers tens of millions of dollars.

