U.S.
Search
Sign In
BooksHow to Write a Great Letter, According to One of History’s Best Correspondents
Jane Baillie Carlyle
baby namesThe Surprisingly Popular Baby Names in Every State
Babies Crawling Away
Melania TrumpMelania and Ivanka Trump Wore Veils to Meet the Pope
VATICAN-POPE-AUDIENCE-US-DIPLOMACY
ResearchYou Asked: What’s the Best Way to Stare at Screens All Day?
U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.  Evan Vucci—Pool/Reuters
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Manchester Attack Arrests, Trump Visits the Vatican and Top Gun 2

Melissa Chan
8:50 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.K. says another terror attack may be ‘imminent’

British Prime Minister Theresa May said another terror attack on U.K. soil “may be imminent” as she raised the national threat level from severe to critical, which is the highest level. Authorities believe suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi likely did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded 59 others at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Police have arrested three more people in connection with the worst attack in the U.K. since 2005.

Meanwhile, the identities of more victims have been revealed. That includes 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, whose mother had made an emotional appeal on TV for people to help bring her then-missing daughter home.

President Trump meets Pope Francis in the Vatican

President Donald Trump — in the middle of his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief — met Pope Francis in Vatican City, where the two leaders appeared to put their past criticisms of each other aside. The Pope last year questioned whether Trump was “Christian” over his foreign policies, and Trump called Francis “disgraceful” for saying that.

Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 is coming soon

Actor Tom Cruise said Top Gun 2 — the sequel to the 1986 hit action film he starred in — is “definitely happening” and that filming will likely start next year, according to Australian TV program Sunrise. Rumors about the sequel have been swirling for years.

Also:

Taiwan has ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, setting a first for Asia.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the country's south under martial rule "on the grounds of existence of rebellion."

Actor Roger Moore, who was known for playing James Bond, has died at age 89.

The World Health Organization has elected a new director-general from Ethiopia.

Uber said it underpaid its New York City drivers tens of millions of dollars.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME