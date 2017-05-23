World
Search
Sign In
MusicJustin Bieber Fans Plead for Him to Cancel British Tour After Manchester Attack
Justin Bieber performs in Rio De Janerio
Courts10 Jurors Chosen for Bill Cosby Trial
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISON-CRIME-ASSULT-COSBY
TelevisionThe FCC Will Not Take Action Against Stephen Colbert Over His Donald Trump Joke
First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Event For Spouses Of Government Leaders During UN General Assembly
CongressSenate Intelligence Committee Will Subpoena 2 of Michael Flynn's Businesses
Senate Intelligence Committee Holds Closed Briefing
manchester

Prime Minister Theresa May Just Raised the U.K.'s Threat Level to Critical. What Does That Mean?

Alana Abramson
5:50 PM ET

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Tuesday evening that she was raising the threat level from international terrorism in the United Kingdom to critical following a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left at least 22 people dead and 59 injured.

The last time the United Kingdom raised the threat level to critical was after a series of car bomb attempts in 2007.

"It is now concluded that on the basis of today's investigations that the threat level should be increased for the time being from severe to critical," said May. "This means that their [the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre] assessment is not only an attack remains highly likely, but that a further attack may be imminent."

For the immediate future, May explained Tuesday, additional resources would be provided to the police to ensure heightened security; armed military personnel will replace armed police officers at certain locations, freeing up those officers to increase patrol in other areas. Military personnel will also potentially assist police officers at major events like concerts.

Before May's announcement, the threat level in the United Kingdom was "severe," meaning the likelihood of an attack was "highly likely."

The threat levels are established by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, an independent organization established in 2003 that reviews intelligence on both domestic and international terrorism. According to the British government, the JTAC determines threat levels based on four components: available intelligence, terrorist capability, terrorist intentions, and timing.

The United Kingdom first publicized the national threat levels online in 2006, one year after a series of four coordinated bombings on the London public transportation system left 52 dead and over 700 injured.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME