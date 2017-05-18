This Week in Health: Exercise Myths and Barre Class Benefits

This week brought encouraging news about exercise: It's a real anti-ager, you don't have to do it on an empty stomach and you can get a whole lot out of tiny movements, particularly in barre class. Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)
Exercise makes you younger at the cellular level
In a new study, people who got the most physical activity had markers of aging that appeared nine years younger than those who were sedentary.
You asked: Is gluten sensitivity real?
Experts say that non-celiac gluten sensitivity—which is distinct from celiac disease—is legitimate. But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to follow a gluten-free diet.
Getting an abortion with telemedicine is safe, study says
A telemedicine abortion offers a cheaper, safe option for women who live in places with abortion restrictions, according to new research.
Why barre class is so good for your body
This ballet-inspired workout can improve balance, flexibility, core strength and muscle endurance. But it may not burn as many calories as you think.
Zinc lozenges may help colds go away 3 times faster
You'll need high doses to notice a benefit, and not every brand is effective, researchers say. Here's what to look for in a zinc lozenge.
9 common myths about exercise
Do you really have to stretch before a workout? Is it better to exercise on an empty stomach? The authors of the new book Fitter Faster give the bottom line on the latest exercise science by busting 9 big fitness myths.
Scientists find rare superbug in Houston
Infections caused by an uncommon superbug—one resistant to several kinds of antibiotics—are increasingly showing up in a Houston hospital system.
Teen drinking reaches lowest point in 25 years, CDC says
Underage drinking among teens has reached a new low, according to a new government report. Binge drinking, however, is still common.