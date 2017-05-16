Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
MusicMiley Cyrus Reveals Her Worst Nightmare Is This Song Playing at Her Funeral
Miley Cyrus attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California.
the big pictureI Love Virtual Reality, But I'm Also Afraid of It
Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress
National Security'Highly Worrying': International Intelligence Officials Warn Trump Poses Security Risk
Burkhard Lischka
celebritiesThe History of Chrissy Teigen Making Fun of John Legend Online
2017 Time 100 Gala - Dinner
superbugs

Scientists Find a Rare Superbug In Houston

Alexandra Sifferlin
10:43 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Infections caused by an uncommon superbug—one resistant to several kinds of antibiotics—are increasingly showing up in a Houston hospital system, according to new research published Tuesday in the journal mBio.

Researchers from the Houston Methodist Research Institute sequenced the genomes of many different strains of the bacteria Klebsiella pneumoniae, which caused 1,777 infections in the Houston Methodist hospital system from 2011 to 2015. K. pneumoniae is known to cause serious health problems, including pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

They found that an uncommon strain, clone type 307, was the most prevalent.

MORE: I Survived Flesh-Eating Bacteria—And It Changed My Life Forever

"It’s like if I told you that all around the world, 80% of cake is vanilla," says study author Dr. S. Wesley Long, associate director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at Houston Methodist Hospital. "We come to Houston and we expect to find vanilla cake, but half of the cakes are red velvet."

Why this rare strain is so common among Houston patients is not yet known, but it has recently been shown to be resistant to several types of antibiotics. In January, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a Nevada woman had died from a K. pneumoniae infection after it was unresponsive to 26 different antibiotics.

The Houston researchers say that while there is resistance, the strain is still responsive to certain antibiotics.

"We are still trying to come to terms with what the implications are," says Long. "We don’t want to alarm anyone, because the local superbug is no more virulent than the other [strains]. There’s nothing about it that makes it any worse for patients or requires it to be treated differently."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME