Food & Drink

Girl Scout Troop Leader Who Allegedly Stole $15,000 Worth of Cookies Is At Large

Raisa Bruner
1:36 PM ET

A Girl Scout troop leader had what appears to be a criminal sweet tooth — and has been indicted on charges of allegedly stealing roughly $15,000 worth of the famous cookies from the Kentucky troop she was associated with, the Appalachian News-Express reports.

A grand jury accuses Leah Ann Vick, 26, of Auxier, KY of making off with the haul of cookies in early February. According to the case, she picked them up for her troop, but apparently never brought the boxes to the girls to be sold, meaning that they are now out about $15,000 thanks to the missing sweets. Ultimately, the Wilderness Road chapter of Scouts went to the authorities about the theft.

“She has never paid for any of them and, anyone who has tried to contact her about them, has not been able to contact her,” Pike Commonwealth’s attorney Rick Bartley told the Express. “It looks like she picked up the cookies and, now, she and the cookies have disappeared.”

This year, boxes of the nationally-beloved pre-packaged cookies sold for $4 to $5 a pop, depending on the buyer's location. That means that Vick may have taken as many as 3,000 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalogs, and the rest, given the total value of the boxes.

