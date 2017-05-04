An Image of a Girl Scout Facing Down a Neo-Nazi Has Become the Latest Viral Protest Picture

Ultra-right supporters clashed with their opponents or anti-fascists during a May Day rally in the centre of Brno, the second largest Czech town, Czech Republic, May 1, 2017. Vaclav Salek—AP

An image of a girl scout calmly facing down a neo-Nazi at a protest has become the latest in a string of iconic protest pictures to go viral online.

CNN reports that the image was taken by computer photographer and amateur photographer Vladimír Čičmanec on May 1 during a protest in the Czech Republic's second-biggest city Brno. The network says the girls is 16-year-old Lucie "Lala" Myslíková.

According to local news site Romea , around 150 "ultra-right" demonstrators planned to march through the city to denounce multiculturalism and the country's membership in the European Union.

They were reportedly met by some 300 counter-protestors, including Myslíková.

The image was later shared on Facebook by the World Organisation of the Scout Movement, which wrote: “People from all walks of life, and #Scouts among them, came to the streets during an extreme right march yesterday, to express their support for values of diversity, peace and understanding. Creating a better world!”

The image's growing fame comes after similar photographs from far-right protests. Last month, a picture of a British woman smiling defiantly at the leader of the English Defence League was shared widely online.