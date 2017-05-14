See How These Politicians Celebrated Mother's Day

It appears celebrating Mother's Day is a bipartisan cause.
Politicians from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter to celebrate Mother's Day Sunday by posting messages and photos celebrating motherhood.
Members of the Trump family posted messages and photos honoring the holiday, including a tweet from Ivanka Trump honoring her mother, Ivana. First Lady Melania Trump also shared a sweet snap of her son, Barron, taking a picture of her.
President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Va. Sen. Tim Kaine, Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris and House Speaker Paul Ryan were among other politicians to tweet Mother's Day messages.
See some of the Mother's Day posts below: