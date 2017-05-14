Politics
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walk the inaugural parade route with son Barron on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017 following swearing-in ceremonies on Capitol Hill earlier today. JIM WATSON, AFP/Getty Images
Politicians

See How These Politicians Celebrated Mother's Day

Jennifer Calfas
2:58 PM ET

It appears celebrating Mother's Day is a bipartisan cause.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter to celebrate Mother's Day Sunday by posting messages and photos celebrating motherhood.

Members of the Trump family posted messages and photos honoring the holiday, including a tweet from Ivanka Trump honoring her mother, Ivana. First Lady Melania Trump also shared a sweet snap of her son, Barron, taking a picture of her.

President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Va. Sen. Tim Kaine, Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris and House Speaker Paul Ryan were among other politicians to tweet Mother's Day messages.

See some of the Mother's Day posts below:

