Long before she took a job in the White House, Ivanka Trump became used to the spotlight.

When she was in elementary school, paparazzi followed her in an effort to get a comment on her parent’s very public divorce. She co-hosted the Miss Teen USA pageant as a teenager, appeared with her father on The Apprentice as an adult and even made a cameo on the teen drama Gossip Girl with her husband Jared Kushner.

In a way, Trump was able to use her spot in the public eye her advantage: growing her career, first as a model then as a female executive in the family business and an entrepreneur for her own fashion line.

Before her father announced his run for President, Trump was never really the object of the criticism and derision she is experiencing now; her professional roles required no clarifying explanations. And, she remained largely removed from the political scene.

“After my father declared his candidacy, it became that all the things that I was doing that I was praised for, the same people, the critics, viewed them through this different lens. Somehow, all the same things they applauded me for as a millennial, as a female entrepreneur, were now viewed very cynically as opportunistic,” she told the New York Times.

These criticisms will likely continue to dog her. But she’s the subject of such curiosity and fascination because its clear she has the full admiration and trust of her father. What remains to be seen is how and when she will use that influence.

