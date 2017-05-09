Ivanka Trump: See Her Life in Pictures

Long before she took a job in the White House, Ivanka Trump became used to the spotlight.

When she was in elementary school, paparazzi followed her in an effort to get a comment on her parent’s very public divorce. She co-hosted the Miss Teen USA pageant as a teenager, appeared with her father on The Apprentice as an adult and even made a cameo on the teen drama Gossip Girl with her husband Jared Kushner.

In a way, Trump was able to use her spot in the public eye her advantage: growing her career, first as a model then as a female executive in the family business and an entrepreneur for her own fashion line.

Before her father announced his run for President, Trump was never really the object of the criticism and derision she is experiencing now; her professional roles required no clarifying explanations. And, she remained largely removed from the political scene.

“After my father declared his candidacy, it became that all the things that I was doing that I was praised for, the same people, the critics, viewed them through this different lens. Somehow, all the same things they applauded me for as a millennial, as a female entrepreneur, were now viewed very cynically as opportunistic,” she told the New York Times.

These criticisms will likely continue to dog her. But she’s the subject of such curiosity and fascination because its clear she has the full admiration and trust of her father. What remains to be seen is how and when she will use that influence.

 

The Trump Family
Norman Parkinson—Norman Parkinson Archive/Corbis/Getty ImagesThe Trump Family, circa 1986.
Donald Trump with daughter Ivanka
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImagesDonald Trump with daughter Ivanka at the premiere of the film ‘Stepping Out’, on Sept. 23, 1991.
Maybelline Presents 1991 Look of the Year
Ron Galella—WireImageDonald and Ivanka Trump during Maybelline Presents 1991 Look of the Year in New York City, on Sept. 3, 1991.
Donald Trump With Children Eric And Ivanka
Robin Platzer—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty ImagesDonald Trump wearing a Yankee baseball uniform with children Eric and Ivanka at a Police Atletic League softball game held at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, on Jan. 01, 1992.
Ivanka and Donald Trump photographed at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach,
Brian SmithDonald Trump and his daughter Ivanka in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, in 1996.
MUGLER: HAUTE COUTURE COLLECTION, AUTUMN-WINTER 97/98
Pierre Vauthey—Sygma/Getty ImagesIvanka Trump walks at the Mugler Haute Couture Autumn-Winter show, in 1997.
Portrait of Ivanka Trump for Harper's Bazaar..2007
Alexei Hay—Trunk ArchiveIvanka Trump poses for Harper’s Bazaar, in 2007.
Narciso Rodriguez - Front Row - MBFW Spring 08
Rob Loud—Getty ImagesIvanka Trump and Jared Kurshner at the Narciso Rodriguez fashion show in New York City, on Sept. 9, 2007.
Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Wedding
Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography—Getty ImagesIn this handout image provided by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend their wedding at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, on Oct. 25, 2009.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner in holidays.
Philip Ramey—Corbis/Getty ImagesIvanka Trump on holiday with her husband Jared Kushner in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, on Aug. 19, 2010.
Trump2M1A9665.JPG
Harry Benson for TIMEDonald Trump with his children, from left: Donald John “Don” Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump at Trump Tower in New York City on July 6, 2016.
Republican National Convention: Day Four
Joe Raedle—Getty ImagesIvanka Trump walks on stage to deliver a speech during the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH, on July 21, 2016.
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
J. Scott Applewhite—APIvanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their children, depart after her father President Donald Trump formally signed his cabinet nominations into law in the President’s Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2107.
US Presidential Inauguration
Saul Loeb—pool/EPAIvanka Trump arrives at the US Capitol before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017.
TOPSHOT-us-politics-INAUGURATION-FREEDOM BALL
Robyn Beck—AFP/Getty ImagesVanessa and Donald Trump Jr (L), Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner salute the crowd after dancing on stage during the Freedom ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017.
President Donald Trump
Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty ImagesPresident Trump and Ivanka Trump walk to board Marine One as they head to [f500link]Dover[/f500link] Air Force Base from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 01, 2017.
US-CANADA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-TRUDEAU
Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty ImagesJustin Trudeau sits alongside Ivanka Trump during a roundtable discussion on women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 13, 2017.
Angela Merkel Ivanka Trump
Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty ImagesAngela Merkel and Ivanka Trump talk before a meeting with President Trump and business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2017.
Ivanka Trump
Andrew Harnik—APIvanka Trump attends a news conference with President Trump and Jordanís King Abdullah II in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 5, 2017.
President Trump Hosts Video Conference with NASA Astronauts
Molly Riley—Getty ImagesPresident Trump listens while Ivanka Trump speaks during a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2017.
Ivanka Trump visits Berlin
Carsten Koall—EPAIvanka Trump walks at the Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin, Germany, on April 25, 2017.
Donald Trump departs the White House, Washington DC, USA - 04 May 2017
REX/ShutterstockJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump board Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC for a trip to New York City on May 4, 2017.

