Melania Trump Says White House Movie Theater Will Now Be Open to Public Tours For First Time

The White House movie theater is now open to public tours for the first time.

According to a statement from the White House on Friday, the decision came from First Lady Melania Trump and will begin immediately. Now, visitors to the White House who take the self-guided tour of the East Wing will now be able to see the movie theater.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt converted the East Terrace cloakroom into a movie theater; later, under the Reagan administration, there was a major remodeling that included 51 seats in tiered rows.

In addition to the White House's statement, the First Lady also tweeted about the new addition to the public tours.