The Internet Didn't Think a Letter From President Trump's Lawyer Was Funny, With Few Exceptions

President Trump's lawyers said that his tax returns from past 10 years show “no income of any type from Russian sources,” with few exceptions, and the internet took things from there.

According to the letter, the Associated Press reported that the lawyers say Trump has no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders. However, the letter did show his income from the Miss Universe pageant back in 2013, which was held in Moscow and one of his properties that he sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.

The internet immediately got down to business poking fun at the "with few exceptions" phrase topped off with captions that criticized Trump's actions or shared some exceptional stories of their own. From Halloween candy-stealing to being perfect, the jokes were limited, with few exceptions.

The Titanic enjoyed many pleasant and uneventful hours' sailing. #WithFewExceptions - Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) May 12, 2017

I've never raided my kid's Halloween candy after he's gone to bed, #withfewexceptions. - Idaho Liberal (@idaholiberal) May 12, 2017

I have been completely sober this last week #withfewexceptions - Israel Soliz 🌐 (@SolizSEO) May 12, 2017

I have never made love to a man. #withfewexceptions pic.twitter.com/19al8WVKvg - Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 12, 2017

'I have never covertly worked for foreign power' #withfewexceptions https://t.co/Cn0bzKXqB6 - G Paul Marx (@gpmarx_g) May 12, 2017

'I'm not going to have time to go play golf'... #withfewexceptions - Brad Thor (@BradThor) May 12, 2017

Mexico will be paying for the wall. #withfewexceptions - amanda (@_Amanda2017) May 12, 2017

I never lose patients with my kids, never yell, and am always the perfect mother #withfewexceptions - ButHerEmails🇺🇸 (@Scimommy) May 12, 2017

I'm going to start adding 'with few exceptions' to my statements like ppl add 'in bed' to fortune cookies. #withfewexceptions https://t.co/byIBL5xK3g - Christie Wilcox (@NerdyChristie) May 12, 2017

