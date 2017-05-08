Politics
Search
Sign In
South KoreaSouth Korea Heads to the Polls to Replace Ousted President Park Geun-Hye
Democratic Party of Korea Names Moon Jae-In As Presidential Candidate
DroneThis Skier Created the Ultimate Low-Budget Selfie Drone
CourtsJudges Consider Whether President Trump's Past Anti-Muslim Statements Impact Travel Ban
President Trump And Republicans Hold Press Conference As House Passes Obamacare Repeal
National SecurityHow the White House Learned That Michael Flynn Was ‘Compromised'
Former Deputy Attorney General Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on âRussian interference in the 2016 U.S. electionâù on Capitol Hill in Washington
Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Holds Hearing On Russia Interference In The 2016 Election
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, makes an opening statement during a hearing with former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham: It Was Russia, 'Not Some 400-Pound Guy' That Hacked the 2016 Election

Katie Reilly
5:18 PM ET

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham countered President Donald Trump's previous comments about who was responsible for the hacks that influenced the 2016 presidential election during his opening remarks at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing Monday,saying there was "no doubt in his mind" Russians were involved,

Graham cited intelligence findings that Russian operatives tried to interfere in the election by hacking into the Democratic National Committee computer network as well as the emails of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

"I think every American should be concerned about what the Russians did. From my point of view, there’s no doubt in my mind it was the Russians involved in all the things I just described — not some 400-pound guy sitting on a bed, or any other country,” Graham said. "Russia is up to no good when it comes to democracies all over the world."

Graham's comments appeared to reference statements made by Trump during a presidential debate in September.

"I mean, it could be Russia, but it could also be China. It could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds," Trump said at the time. "You don't know who broke into DNC."

Trump again raised the possibility that China orchestrated the DNC hack in an interview last month, though he offered no evidence to back the allegation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME