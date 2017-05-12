Politics
President Trump's Tax Returns Show Some Income from Russian Sources, Say His Lawyers

Associated Press
10:27 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's lawyers say a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect "any income of any type from Russian sources," with some exceptions.

The lawyers did not release copies of Trump's tax returns so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions.

The letter says there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders. It does reflect income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.

The White House says Trump asked his lawyers for a letter following a request from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who heads one of the congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in last year's election.

