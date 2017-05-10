Politics
Congress

Watch Live: Mitch McConnell Speaks After President Trump Fires James Comey

Sarah Begley
9:30 AM ET

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set speak in Congress on Wednesday, the morning after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Politicians across the spectrum received the news with apprehension on Tuesday night, given that Comey was leading an investigation into possible connections between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. In a statement on Twitter, Republican chairman of the Intelligence Committee Sen. Richard M. Burr said he was "troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey's termination."

In a statement on Tuesday night, McConnell called the job of FBI director a "critical role that is especially important as America faces serious threats at home and abroad." He pledged that “Once the Senate receives a nomination, we look forward to a full, fair, and timely confirmation process."

McConnell is expected to begin speaking at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live above.

