Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Congress

Mitch McConnell Rejects President Trump's Suggestion to End Filibuster

Reuters
3:16 PM ET

The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that his party change the chamber's rules to undercut the ability of Democrats to block legislation with filibuster s.

"There is an overwhelming majority on a bipartisan basis that is not interested in changing the way the Senate operates on the legislative calendar," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

McConnell was responding to a question about a tweet in which Trump suggested changing the rules so that legislation could pass on a simple majority vote. Currently, the rules request a super-majority of 60 votes to overcome a filibuster .

