Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
LongevityLife Expectancy Can Vary by 20 Years Based on Where in the U.S. You Live
TIME Magazine default image
viralThese Syrian Refugees Just Named Their Newborn Child 'Justin Trudeau'
Canadaian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Meets With Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
Foreign PolicySen. John McCain Warns Rex Tillerson: 'We Are a Country With a Conscience'
American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life And Times At Smithsonian American Art Museum On May 2
White HouseWatch Live: Trump Administration Defends the Travel Ban in Court
President Trump And Republicans Hold Press Conference As House Passes Obamacare Repeal
firework-oreos
Food & Drink

The New 'Firework' Oreos Are Like Sparklers In Your Mouth

Raisa Bruner
1:06 PM ET

For those seeking a way to amp up their sugar rush, Oreo's new limited edition "Firework" cookies might do the trick handily. The new Oreos, in stores May 8, retain the classic chocolate wafer outside and creme filling, but take things up a notch with rainbow-colored specks in the frosting — and a definitively more exciting tasting experience.

Like Pop Rocks before them, the Firework Oreos start subtle before bursting into play like a party in your molars as you crunch through the cookie. There's a bit of heat involved, and the feeling of sparkling bits subtly exploding in your mouth lasts long after you've masticated the treat into subservience.

The novelty product marks the start of Oreo's interest in innovating beyond their usual wacky flavor rollouts. This time, they want to crowdsource their next hit — offering up to $500,000 as a prize for the person who comes up with the best concept, which will be put into production. (Creative tastemakers are supposed to submit their ideas on Instagram or Twitter with the #MyOreoCreation #Contest hashtags, in case you're so inclined to contribute.) Some flavors we've noted so far include raspberry danish and "Broadway" (thanks, Tituss Burgess!), but the contest is just getting started.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME