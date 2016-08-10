Swedish Fish Oreos Are Now a Real Thing Because Why Not?

Although Oreo has released a multitude of interesting flavors in the past — remember Watermelon Oreos? — the brand may have just come out with its most unique variety to date: Swedish Fish. The limited-edition cookie — which combines Oreo’s classic chocolate wafers with a cherry candy flavored red creme — will be available exclusively at Kroger supermarkets throughout the country beginning this week.

“We know that consumers enjoy variety when it comes to snacking so we create all of our limited-edition flavors to provide surprising new twists people know and love and on occasion, create unexpected and unique flavor combinations that people may never have thought were possible, including our latest from the Wonder Vault, Swedish Fish Flavored Creme Oreo Cookies,” an Oreo spokesperson told TIME in an email.

What’s next Oreo, what’s next?