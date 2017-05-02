See All the Best Instagrams From the Met Gala After-Parties

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Katy Perry attends the Marc Jacobs afterparty of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala at the Boom Boom Room on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Katy Perry attends the Marc Jacobs afterparty of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala at the Boom Boom Room on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) Daniel Zuchnik—Getty Images

While the annual Met Gala might be the fashion event of the year, it's not the only festivity of the night — far from it because, after all, after the party is the after-party and it looks like the fashion flock has taken this adieu to heart.

Gala co-chair Katy Perry hosted a spirited Marc Jacobs soiree at New York City's Boom Boom Room, on the top of the Standard Hotel, where the likes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen partied with model Karlie Kloss, while Solange Knowles hosted her own after-party at Panna II Garden Indian Restaurant, an East Village favorite for downtown kids and undisputed Queen of the Met Gala Rihanna held court at 1 Oak. The conclusion we came to after seeing the Instagrams from these festivities — the party doesn't stop when the gala ends. See the best Instagrams from the Met Gala after-parties below.

Mindy Kaling joined Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari and Hasan Minhaj for what might be the most epic photo of our time.

G.O.A.T. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 1, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Rihanna and best friend Melissa Ford took to 1 Oak to party after the gala.

1 Oak litttt A post shared by @mdollas11 on May 1, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Kylie Jenner led the charge for a star-studded bathroom selfie.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Solange's after-party was, literally, lit.

And now we party A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on May 1, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

House party meets party bus meets soul train vibes. Recap of last night's LITuation via @saintrecords with my partner in Met-gala-after-party-crimes @cleowade✨ A post shared by Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth) on May 2, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Nick Jonas partied with Adriana Lima and Elizabeth Sulcer at Katy Perry's after-party.

After party vibes #metgala2017 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra took advantage of the good lighting at the Boom Boom Room.