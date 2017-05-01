Newsfeed
Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York City, on May 1, 2017.
Charles Sykes—AP
Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York City, on May 1, 2017.
See Every Single Look From the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Cady Lang
7:10 PM ET

Fashion's biggest night, the annual Met Gala, has finally arrived and thanks to this year's theme, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," the red carpet is definitely one to remember.

Kawakubo, a fashion visionary known for her radical and avant grade designs, doesn't design clothes for the faint of heart, something that fashion insiders and celebrities alike reflected when they hit the red carpet (well, in this case, the blue and cream carpet, in keeping with the aesthetics of Kawakubo.)

From gala co-chair Katy Perry to the event's grand dame, Vogue editor-in-chief and Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee, Anna Wintour, the star-studded guest list came dressed to impress. Lucky for you, we've rounded every single look from the red carpet for your viewing pleasure — from the outrageous to the truly stunning.

See the best red carpet fashion from the 69th annual Met Gala above.

