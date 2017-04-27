Beyoncé Just Birthed the Most Hilarious Meme With This Candid Restaurant Photo

Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris-FilmMagic

A photo of Beyoncé ordering food at a restaurant became an instantly iconic meme overnight.

On Wednesday night, the Lemonade singer took to Instagram to post a mini-photo album of pictures from a night on the town that had everything including her outfit, her accessories, flowers, and fashion photos showing off her baby bump . But most importantly, it had a photo showing the artist speaking to an attentive server while she was pointing to a menu.

The candid photo became instantly iconic as the internet went all meme on it with funny captions that imagined Beyoncé's instructions for the server.

Beyoncé just knows her way around the internet. Bless her for elevating the dinner order to an art form and spawning endless hilarious-but-reverent possibilities like most things she does.

See below for a sampling of the best takes.

Beyoncé: No, Blue has her own money. pic.twitter.com/0QAZ6oV83y - Bishop Petty (@_KingBlack90) April 27, 2017

'I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free.' pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa - blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

'I, as Beyoncé, will just have vegan icewater. The twins will have fried chicken, catfish nuggets, fries, mac & cheese, red beans & rice.' pic.twitter.com/RoPc0mYcpJ - dad (@animalfriespls) April 27, 2017

'change 'Beyonce' to 'Beyoncé' and give me my damn writing credit.' pic.twitter.com/eKg9NDtemt - niurka marcos stan (@synewaive) April 27, 2017

Beyoncé: Let me just have the...

Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them! pic.twitter.com/fxmHktctNg - Holy Alejandro (@HolyAlejandro) April 27, 2017

'Who is 'Gratuity' and why am I paying for her food?' pic.twitter.com/UGGmZZMjo0 - Simple. Bold. Love. (@sawngbyrd28) April 27, 2017

'Okay, I don't know who ordered the gratuity' pic.twitter.com/BRx82K88Zm - fox sin of greed 🐺 (@EatMyHeartOut_) April 27, 2017

