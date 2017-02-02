After Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with twins via her Instagram on Wednesday, the Internet exploded with reactions to the unexpected but undeniably welcome news.
Casual fans and Bey Hive members alike took to social media to candidly express their joy and their surprise — and it looks like celebrities were no exception. A quick scroll through our social feeds showed that everyone from Rihanna to Room actress Bree Larson had an ecstatic response about Queen Bey's new chapter of life, giving new meaning to the old adage, "celebs, they're just like us."
See the best celebrity responses to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement below.
Rihanna took to Instagram to wish Bey and Jay a warm congratulations on their new additions to the Knowles-Carter brood.
Brie Larson had a very emotional response to Queen Bey's announcement.
While DJ Khaled sent Bey good vibes and blessings.
Issa Rae had a couple name suggestions for Bey and Jay.
Janet Mock found joy in Beyoncé's announcement during a trying time.
Chrissy Teigen proudly pushed through as a member of the Bey Hive.
Gabby Sidibe took Beyoncé's announcement to be the ultimate way to usher in Black History Month.
Hailey Baldwin embodied the thoughts of many Beyoncé fans with her tweet.
Rita Ora only had congratulations for Beyoncé.
While Lemonade collaborator Zendaya couldn't contain her excitement for Bey.