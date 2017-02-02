10 Celebrities Who Lost It When Beyoncé Announced She Was Pregnant With Twins

After Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with twins via her Instagram on Wednesday, the Internet exploded with reactions to the unexpected but undeniably welcome news.

Casual fans and Bey Hive members alike took to social media to candidly express their joy and their surprise — and it looks like celebrities were no exception. A quick scroll through our social feeds showed that everyone from Rihanna to Room actress Bree Larson had an ecstatic response about Queen Bey's new chapter of life, giving new meaning to the old adage, "celebs, they're just like us."

See the best celebrity responses to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement below.

Rihanna took to Instagram to wish Bey and Jay a warm congratulations on their new additions to the Knowles-Carter brood.

so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! 👼🏾👼🏾 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Brie Larson had a very emotional response to Queen Bey's announcement.

NO - YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 - Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 1, 2017

While DJ Khaled sent Bey good vibes and blessings.

Bless up beyonce congrats ! Amazing ! https://t.co/Rr6o8hOMmz - DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 1, 2017

Issa Rae had a couple name suggestions for Bey and Jay.

Should she name them Yellow and Lemonade?

No? Okay.

*Nods and escorts self out* - Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 1, 2017

Janet Mock found joy in Beyoncé's announcement during a trying time.

Queen came through to give us new life in these dismal ass times. #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/FnKfH8HaCl - Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 1, 2017

Chrissy Teigen proudly pushed through as a member of the Bey Hive.

But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017

Gabby Sidibe took Beyoncé's announcement to be the ultimate way to usher in Black History Month.

Hailey Baldwin embodied the thoughts of many Beyoncé fans with her tweet.

I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. - Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017

Rita Ora only had congratulations for Beyoncé.

While Lemonade collaborator Zendaya couldn't contain her excitement for Bey.