Immigration'We Don't Want to Risk It.' Some Green Card Holders Fear Leaving the U.S. Under Trump’s Travel Ban
US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-AIRPORTS
CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
TelevisionJudd Apatow’s Daughters Learned a Lot From Lena Dunham
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
celebrities

10 Celebrities Who Lost It When Beyoncé Announced She Was Pregnant With Twins

Cady Lang
5:44 PM UTC

After Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with twins via her Instagram on Wednesday, the Internet exploded with reactions to the unexpected but undeniably welcome news.

Casual fans and Bey Hive members alike took to social media to candidly express their joy and their surprise — and it looks like celebrities were no exception. A quick scroll through our social feeds showed that everyone from Rihanna to Room actress Bree Larson had an ecstatic response about Queen Bey's new chapter of life, giving new meaning to the old adage, "celebs, they're just like us."

See the best celebrity responses to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement below.

Rihanna took to Instagram to wish Bey and Jay a warm congratulations on their new additions to the Knowles-Carter brood.

so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! 👼🏾👼🏾

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Brie Larson had a very emotional response to Queen Bey's announcement.

While DJ Khaled sent Bey good vibes and blessings.

Issa Rae had a couple name suggestions for Bey and Jay.

Janet Mock found joy in Beyoncé's announcement during a trying time.

Chrissy Teigen proudly pushed through as a member of the Bey Hive.

Gabby Sidibe took Beyoncé's announcement to be the ultimate way to usher in Black History Month.

Hailey Baldwin embodied the thoughts of many Beyoncé fans with her tweet.

Rita Ora only had congratulations for Beyoncé.

While Lemonade collaborator Zendaya couldn't contain her excitement for Bey.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME